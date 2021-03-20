Kensington residents share concerns about Somerset Station closure with SEPTA

Bill McKinney stood in front of the New Kensington Community Development Corporation headquarters, situated on the corner of Ruth and Somerset streets in Kensington, where he works as executive director.

His eyes fixated down the block eastward as three loud pops cracked through the air.

“The police are busting in this house right now,” McKinney said. “That’s how serious this is.”

A group of police officers had raided an auto garage on the block. The raid illustrated the constant trauma experienced by residents of the distressed community, where drugs, violence, homelessness, and deep poverty are unshakeable facts of life. And with their planned closure of nearby Somerset Station on Sunday, McKinney said, SEPTA stands to exacerbate the dire circumstances.

“We already have those obstacles,” said McKinney, who lives near the station. “Everyone out here already is dealing with all that type of stuff… And now you’re going to add another problem to these people’s lives. They don’t need it.”