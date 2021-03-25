SEPTA hiring 60 security guards for Market Frankford Line

SEPTA officials are working out a contract with a firm to bring 60 security guards to the Market Frankford Line.

The unarmed guards would be stationed between 15th Street Station and Frankford Transportation Center and would be a temporary measure to supplement the 186 SEPTA police officers tasked with covering the sprawling city transit system.

SEPTA police chief Thomas Nestel said the guards will be an extra set of eyes to “observe and report” incidents and assist the police force.

“We don’t want them to be police officers,” Nestel said. “They’re observation posts is what they are … We want them to be sources of information.”

Officials have not released the name of the firm or the cost of the contract. It is being processed as an emergency procurement, which does not require SEPTA to seek contractors through a bidding process.

The guards are expected to be deployed sometime by the end of March or early April.