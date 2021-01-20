Philly has a wish list ready for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Much of Philadelphia transformed into one big party when it became clear that the city’s voters had delivered the ballots Joe Biden and Kamala Harris needed to win a monumentally contentious election.

Philadelphians gathered outside to celebrate the victory — residents danced in front of City Hall and the Pennsylvania Convention Center, gathered in parks, honked horns, and broke out the party dress of the season — a mailbox costume. It was a joyous moment for many, a light in the darkness of an especially tense election week and hope amid a year tainted by the pandemic.

As the nation marks a deeply divided Inauguration Day, PlanPhilly talked to Philadelphians about the investments they want to see from those Biden cabinet agencies that will play a big role in shaping Philadelphia in the years to come.

Department of Transportation

President-elect “Amtrak Joe” Biden has made no secret of his appreciation for transit — and specifically, the transit infrastructure of the Philly region. That could be a huge win for SEPTA, now struggling to emerge from a financial crisis created under the prior administration, which appeared more interested in helping airlines survive the pandemic than the urban transit systems relied on daily by millions of essential workers.

“SEPTA welcomes a strong federal partner that understands how investment in transit can help the nation achieve critical economic recovery, equitable growth and environmental sustainability goals,” said SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards.

Richards wasn’t the only person hopeful about the transit possibilities with Biden in the White House. Though he won’t be able to take Amtrak from his namesake station in Delaware to Washington, D.C., for the Inauguration due to security concerns, transit advocates from the Philly Transit Riders Union say they are excited to see how he will support the system he relied on throughout his decades as a commuter.

“If the Biden administration cares about essential workers, now is the time to prove it. If we continue with the status quo, service will be cut and public transit fares will rise. Public transit is not a business, it’s a public good,” a representative for the union said in an email.

Randy LoBasso from the Greater Philadelphia Bicycle Coalition, meanwhile, has his eyes set on a better system for investing in infrastructure.

He suggested the Biden-Harris administration rip a page from the Obama administration playbook and consider a new block grant program focused on infrastructure. When Biden was VP, Obama considered such a program as a way to deliver aid to local projects. The program never got off the ground, creating an opportunity for Biden. Such a program “would go a long way toward speeding up infrastructure projects and making sure they’re what the city has directly asked for” LoBasso said.

Another idea: Stronger federal traffic safety benchmarks.

“If the Biden Administration would prioritize traffic safety and Vision Zero and make states adhere to and reach goals more quickly — which we hope former New York City DOT head Polly Trottenberg will help bring about — we would have more government ‘skin in the game,’ so to speak, and have more incentive to reach Vision Zero,” LoBasso said.