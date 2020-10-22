Saving suburbia? Why housing is a hot topic in the 2020 election

Ending ‘bigotry … allowable by law’

Though the Trump administration has repeatedly proposed budgets that would have significantly cut Department of Housing and Urban Development funding, those plans were uniformly rejected by Congress, and overall funding levels have not changed significantly from those under the Obama administration.

But Rasheedah Phillips, managing attorney for housing policy at Community Legal Services of Philadelphia, argues funding alone doesn’t paint a full picture of the differences between housing policy under Obama, and the current Trump model.

“I think what he’s doing is really just what he’s promised to do all along, which is to, in his mind, make America great again,” she said. “Which is a brand of America that teeters on the edge of explicit and de facto racism, and other forms of bigotry in a way that is allowable by law.”

Phillps is talking about a slew of big housing policy changes the Trump administration has proposed over the last several years. Like the funding cuts, many of these, too, have been stymied — but that hasn’t changed the administration’s overall policy direction.

HUD Secretary Ben Carson has tried to roll back a longstanding “disparate impact” rule, which provides that entities can be guilty of discrimination if they create unequal conditions for different people, even unintentionally. He also, among other things, proposed scaling back a rule that prevented transgender people from being turned away at homeless shelters, and pitched another change that would have banned families with undocumented members from receiving subsidized housing.

But one of the highest-profile changes, and the one that has figured most prominently in Trump’s campaign rhetoric, is his administration’s recent rollback of the signature Obama policy that required municipalities to study their own patterns of segregation and submit plans to fix them. If municipalities didn’t do their part, they risked being denied federal funding — a motivator for efforts to undo patterns of segregation in Montgomery County.

But Obama’s Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing plan never took effect broadly, and the Trump administration first halted its implementation in 2018. The president didn’t formally announce that he was getting rid of it entirely until July, which was around the same time he began tweeting more frequently about the ways in which he believed affordable housing would ruin the ‘burbs.

I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2020

It’s not surprising that Obama’s former second-in-command Joe Biden has ground his housing proposals firmly in the same approach that Trump was committed to striking down.

Biden’s most eye-catching proposal is to provide Section 8 vouchers to every family that qualifies — a huge expansion. Right now, only about one in four renters considered “at risk” gets federal assistance. He also wants to make permanent a tax credit that people could put toward a first home purchase, and create a renters’ tax credit for low-income families who don’t qualify for Section 8.

He also wants to reinstate that Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule that would have, under Obama, withheld certain block grants from municipalities if they didn’t study and address any discriminatory zoning or inequitable housing policies in their communities.

The campaign is also pitching a new, national standard for appraising houses. It’s meant to stop appraisers from, consciously or unconsciously, assigning lower value to homes owned by Black people — a well-documented pattern. A 2018 Brookings study found that homes in majority-Black neighborhoods are cumulatively valued 23% lower than homes in comparable neighborhoods where there are few or no Black residents.

Phillips doesn’t uniformly praise Democrats for their housing policy work. In blue-as-it-comes Philadelphia, for instance, she noted that many people fight zoning changes that could usher in denser, cheaper dwellings.

Some people, she said, “do not want to see affordable housing coming into their neighborhoods, in this great, diverse city.”

But she added, Trump goes beyond those common biases that can stand in the way of fairer housing.

“Literally everything he’s done since he’s gotten into office has been toward goals of eroding civil rights, eroding all of the strides that the country has made toward recognizing protections and rights for people who have been systemically and historically oppressed,” she said.

Suburbs are changing

Steve Fischer, who heads the Chester Housing Authority in suburban Delaware County, has spent decades watching the way policy shifts under different presidents.

Generally, he said, presidential administrations of recent history pointed their approach to housing in a certain direction: toward fairness, and toward mitigating the racist policies that did so much to shape where and how people live in the U.S.

Like Johnson, he said Chester has tried to be proactive and pursue AFFH desegregation goals, regardless of federal incentives.

There have always been challenges, even before Trump, inherent in trying to get people to support affordable housing, Fischer said. But he thinks there’s also been a steady trend in what he believes is the right direction.

“I think that suburban areas have grown to understand better that you need people at all different stages of the economic ladder to participate in making a community work,” Fischer said.

Under the president, he added, he hasn’t seen huge disruptions to his work. But what he has seen is a shift in direction that he worries could reverberate for years.

“It sounds like — I’m trying to be polite — a major turning back of the clock is being promoted,” he said.

As far as he can tell, Trump is retreading the same kind of rhetoric that, in the mid-20th century, was used to keep Black people out of mostly white developments.

But suburbs today don’t look like the suburbs of 1950. They’re much more racially diverse — a fact that Trump himself has noted. Chester, for instance, is a post-industrial community that had its heyday around World War II, and has been in economic decline since. It’s a predominantly Black area, and its residents these days are overwhelmingly poor. More than 60% of them are renters.

But the arguments Fischer now hears from Trump against affordable housing are couched in the same language as the arguments that once systematically kept Black people out of certain neighborhoods — concerns about property value, or a shattering of suburban peace.

“People like me who have worked in this for decades now, I think, to a person would tell you that that’s a fallacy,” Fischer said.

For people like Rakia Brooks, who are actively trying to survive and find housing assistance, the entire ideological debate over correct housing policy boils down to one question: Will it make a better house available for herself and her kids?

After almost 10 years on Philly’s Section 8 waiting list, and another year off of it, Brooks thinks she may have finally caught a break.

Last year, she learned about the Women’s Community Revitalization Project, which provides limited, subsidized housing to women in situations like hers. It’s funded through a combination of state and federal dollars, and contributions from private corporations that can receive federal tax credits for investing in affordable housing. Its waitlists tend to be significantly shorter than ones for Section 8 vouchers.

Brooks applied, and was shocked when the process moved along quickly. After a decade of moving “pillow to pillow,” she might soon have a permanent home that’s large enough for her family.

That home, if she wins a place, would be in a newly built affordable development in East Germantown. WRCP head Nora Lictash notes, it’s in an area that’s already pretty economically diverse, and not gentrifying particularly quickly — unlike, for instance, a larger project the WCRP is developing in the rapidly gentrifying Point Breeze section of South Philadelphia.

But Lictash adds, prices in Germantown are still going up, likely because of demand for student housing. She thinks it’s vital to make sure affordable options don’t go away.

“The idea is, planning to keep the good affordability that we have, for the residents who have put, sometimes for generations, effort into keeping these neighborhoods strong,” she said. “It’s so important.”

In Lictash’s experience, some people push back against affordable housing no matter where organizations like the WCRP try to put it. It happened in South Philadelphia, where neighborhoods are rapidly growing whiter and more expensive. And it happened in Germantown, where those trends aren’t nearly as strong.

“It’s hard in Point Breeze, it’s hard in West Philly,” Lictash said. “It’s hard.”

For people like Brooks, though, it’s a lifeline.

“[A better place to live] would be a really big blessing for me and my children,” she said. “We’re just waiting on that.”