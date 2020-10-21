How the election is driving investors to Philadelphia’s ‘Opportunity Zones’

Nevertheless, the promises at the program’s launch were sweeping. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, in 2018, that “all Americans” would benefit from “sustainable development” driven by the incentives.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” he said in 2018. “I think there’s going to be over $100 billion dollars in private capital that will be invested in opportunity zones.”

The tool is far off from that $100 billion goal in investment nationally, and local developers interviewed for this story said it was still far more common to arrange conventional financing. But use of Opportunity Zones is measurably on the uptick from one year ago, when some questioned if anyone would tap into the program. According to a report from Novogradac, a national business services firm, the value of investment funds linked to Opportunity Zones had increased from $790 million last May to $10 billion in April 2020.

In addition to MMPartners’ developments, Alterra Property’s $180 million LVL North project at Broad and Spring Garden streets and an $84 million biomed lab in University City had both tapped into the incentive program. Mosaic Development’s proposed overhaul of the 25,000 square foot Golaski Labs building in Germantown, PHA’s redevelopment of properties along Ridge Avenue, a proposed apartment complex on Fishtown’s waterfront and the nearby overhaul of a one million square foot former power plant were all being actively marketed to OZ investment funds.

The potential for more large projects to tap into the incentives is also high as a cottage industry of brokers forms to link investors and developers, and as the city and local economic development groups actively pitch the incentives.

The Enterprise Center, an economic development agency in West Philadelphia has spun off three OZ funds (The group said it was too early in the “planning process” to discuss its plans). Conrail, a freight rail company that owns massive tracts along the northern Delaware waterfront, near a booming residential market in Fishtown, also established its own OZ fund to attract investors to that site. Other major redevelopment sites, like another abandoned power station further upriver, sit squarely in OZs.

Molotsky said that today he fields calls from many different kinds of investors, but generally attributed part of the wave of OZ interest to fears Democrats could recapture Congress or the White House — possibly making the OZ program less generous and more heavily regulated down the road. Others, nearing retirement age, were leery of Biden’s ambition to phase out other tax shields for intergenerational wealth transfer — eying OZ investments in Philadelphia’s still-humming housing market as an alternative form of estate planning.

“It’s true the program requires capital gains to make it work, and, as such, is subject to criticism that it is mainly for the rich, but that’s not all there is to the program,” Molotsky said. “The fact that many well off individuals are making investments in OZs, does not mean that social impact investing is not occurring in the OZs. In fact, they are. The social impact deals just take a bit more time to put the pieces together.”

Molotsky pointed to OZ projects like the “Healthy Town Tioga Project,” a proposal to develop 41 vacant sites in a five-block area on the fringe of Temple University’s medical campus as an example of the incentive’s transformative potential. Helmed by TPP Capital Management, a Black-owned development firm, the pitch includes transit-oriented “multifamily workforce condos for middle-income service workers,” affordable co-living rental suites for health care and food entrepreneurs, student housing, and senior housing, along with a community health center.

Jessica Calter, a VP at PIDC, the city’s largest economic development agency, said her group was helping the city market the zones — along with other incentives — in hopes that it could encourage more developments to include equitable components.

While the tool does appear to be gaining popularity, the broader impacts on new development remain unclear, she said.

“What we’ve seen at PIDC is it’s very unlikely that Opportunity Zone funds are the types of funds that will make a project go from ‘no’ to ‘yes,’” Calter said. “It’s less that it’s going to turn the needle on a project to make it go, it’s more about projects that are able to look at a variety of resources.”

A study released in June by the Urban Institute, a nonpartisan think tank based in D.C., pointed to some of the reasons why. The researchers found that investors and developers see the incentive as a ‘relatively small boost’ and reported significant structural barriers to impact.

The report determined that while equitable projects were possible, they were often effectively outliers.

“In their present form … it appears that OZs are neither on a trajectory to democratize access to capital nor will they, at scale, incentivize mission-oriented projects that align with community goals and priorities,” the report concludes.

Tyeshia L. Redden, a visiting professor of Africana Studies at Gettysburg College who studies urban development policies, was skeptical that the program could be reformed. She said market-driven tax incentive programs by their nature would never translate into the kind of sustained community investment needed in the city’s poorest neighborhoods.

“Communities continue to be under-resourced and suffer from perpetual underdevelopment; and, at worst, Opportunity Zones set the stage for large-scale gentrification and massive resident displacement,” she said. “Some have nicknamed them ‘opportunistic zones.’”

She said data showed that much of the benefit went to large real estate development projects with only a “fraction” finding its way to existing businesses, particularly Black-owned businesses.

Daniel Aldana Cohen, assistant professor of sociology at the University of Pennsylvania, said the government ought to instead focus on a massive investment in housing, public transit, education and other public services in low-income neighborhoods.

“The fundamental issue is low-income urban neighborhoods in this country have suffered from disinvestment from the public sector, from a lack of quality public services and affordable housing,” he said. “When you look at the cities that have done the best to provide decent services in low-income neighborhoods … what these places have in common is sustained public investment in low-income neighborhoods.”

He said this was hardly a far-fetched idea, pointing to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s own campaign pledge to spend $2 trillion nationally on infrastructure, housing, and jobs — a far greater investment than realized through all OZ funds to date.

“If you provide those things, you’ll find that the private sector is happy to invest in these areas,” Cohen said. “Public sector investment will result in community development and improvements for people who already live there.”