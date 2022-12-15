Tax breaks for developers who add affordable housing units is up for consideration by Philadelphia City Council.

The break would go to developers who put aside 30% of multi-unit dwellings for affordable housing. Council President Darrell Clarke introduced the measure Thursday morning and said that for now, it would only apply to parts of his district and Councilmember Cindy Bass’s district.

“If a developer, as an example, builds 50 units and takes advantage of the incentive, 30% of that 50-unit development would be affordable housing,” Clarke said. “So we’re using that tax abatement to incentivize the building of affordable housing.”

Maria Gonzalez, president of the Pennsylvania Association of Community Development Corporation, believes the incentive will create additional affordable housing in areas that have suffered for decades from lack of investment.

“The creation of new affordable housing is very effective for reducing vacancy rates, eliminating blight, increasing home values, boosting the confidence of long-term residents, and to attract new investments,” she said.