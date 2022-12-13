City and elected officials celebrate first year of ambitious Philly program

More than two dozen new homes will rise in South Philadelphia as part of a larger affordable housing initiative launched at the end of April.

The three-bedroom homes will be built in gentrifying sections of Grays Ferry and Point Breeze through the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, the massive bond-backed program initiated by Council President Darrell Clarke to increase the city’s stock of affordable housing, revive commercial corridors, and improve neighborhood infrastructure, among other priorities.

Under the Turn the Key program, homes will be listed for $230,000 with the opportunity to apply for a soft loan of up to $75,000. The median sale price in both neighborhoods hovers around $500,000.

“Working class people will have an opportunity to buy a home in this neighborhood at a great price,” City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson said during a groundbreaking ceremony held Monday afternoon near 30th and Wharton Streets.