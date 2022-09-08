As part of a broader neighborhood improvement initiative, Philadelphia is spending $7.6 million to help certain people resolve their tangled titles for free.

The money comes courtesy of the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative, and will go to four legal aid groups that have a history of helping low-income residents who don’t have legal ownership of the houses they call home, most commonly because they simply moved in after a parent or relative died.

They are: Community Legal Services, Philly VIP, SeniorLAW Center and Philadelphia Legal Assistance.

“We are now able to make the largest, most significant investment in helping families across the entire city of Philadelphia eliminate tangled titles, gain ownership and move on to have more generational wealth for them and their loved ones,” said City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson during a Wednesday news conference in West Philadelphia, an area of the city with one of the highest tallies of tangled titles.