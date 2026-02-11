From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Mayor Cherelle Parker has signed into law a bill that would help people whose homes were stolen recover some of the cost it takes to recover their homes.

The bill refunds the transfer tax paid by those who commit the fraud of stealing people’s homes. The homeowner then has to pay for everything from legal fees to changing the locks back to their original keys.

Parker said it’s the right thing for the city to do.

“When fraudsters pay realty transfer tax to legitimize their theft and then victims spend thousands of dollars to reclaim their homes, the city shouldn’t benefit from that crime,” she said.