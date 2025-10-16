Philly estate planning program has helped 1,000 homeowners complete wills

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Vendetta Stephens is no longer worried about her loved ones fighting over her belongings when she dies, including her family’s rowhome near Olney.

Last month, the 72-year-old finally updated her will with the help of Community Legal Services.

Stephens, a longtime foster parent for the city of Philadelphia, was referred to the organization by her church, which serves as a community partner of the Will Power Program. Launched in 2022, the program provides free estate planning to low-income homeowners in Philadelphia.

To date, the initiative has helped 1,000 homeowners with wills and related legal documents. Stephens said signing those papers lifted a weight off her shoulders and gave her peace of mind.

“I used to say ‘Wills are for rich people. What am I going to leave?’ But actually, I left something to all of them — just from that one house,” she said. “If I leave everybody something, and it’s in writing, there’s no dispute about anything.”

On Wednesday, Stephens joined elected officials and staffers from Community Legal Services and the nonprofit Affordable Housing Centers of Pennsylvania to celebrate the program’s milestone of reaching 1,000 homeowners.

Inside Zion Baptist Church in North Philadelphia, Debby Freedman, executive director of CLS, called the total a “gigantic accomplishment.”

“Wills help to stabilize neighborhoods and families, build and maintain intergenerational wealth, and in many cases help to close the racial wealth gap in our city,” Freedman said.