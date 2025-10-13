Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

For more than 50 years, evictions in Philadelphia were performed by two entities — one public and one private.

Deputies with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office carried out some lockouts. But the vast majority of them were completed by armed contractors hired by the Landlord and Tenant Office, a private outfit led by a court-appointed attorney.

Until last year. Following a string of high-profile shootings, the LTO was forced to shut down and evictions became the sole purview of the sheriff’s office, an outcome housing advocates celebrated.

Have things improved since then? Here’s what we know.

‘Not a single shot’

The Landlord and Tenant Office was officially shuttered last September after it was unable to secure the liability insurance it needed to continue operating. Experts said the shootings, which landed two tenants in the hospital, undoubtedly contributed to that outcome by raising the risk for insurers, largely because both filed lawsuits.

Angel Davis sued after she was shot in the head by a deputy landlord-tenant officer during an attempted lockout at a North Philadelphia apartment complex. She continues to recover from a traumatic brain injury.

A few months later, a contractor with the LTO shot Latese Bethea in the leg during an attempted lockout in Kensington.

Since the office shut down, there have been no reports of a tenant being shot by a detective with the sheriff’s office during a court-ordered lockout, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Detectives, not deputies, are now responsible for performing evictions through the sheriff’s office Eviction Integrity Unit.

“There has been no use of lethal force since the sheriff’s office took on this responsibility. Not a single shot has been fired,” Sheriff Rochelle Bilal said in an interview.

Sherry Thomas, director of the housing initiative at the Legal Clinic for the Disabled, said more transparency around lockout dates has likely contributed to fewer violent incidents. She and other attorneys can now call the sheriff’s office and find out when their client’s lockout is scheduled.

Tenants can also call or email the sheriff’s office for that information. Renters can additionally send over any agreement reached with their landlord around their departure date — so deputies and detectives don’t mistakenly attempt a lockout.

By comparison, the Landlord and Tenant Office often refused to share that information, creating an element of surprise that could easily escalate a situation already fraught with emotion.

“That’s a pretty major shift,” Thomas said. “That unpredictability really caught people in situations where they weren’t able to plan properly. And when you can’t plan properly, it creates a more stressful situation and people can act erratically when crisis situations arise like that.”

Bilal agreed, saying the advanced notice helps “prevent confusion” and reduces the “risk of confrontation.”

“This transition has been a major undertaking. But it has also been an opportunity for the sheriff’s office to bring structure, professionalism and accountability to the eviction process. We remain committed to balancing the rights of property owners with the dignity and safety of all residents that are involved,” she said.