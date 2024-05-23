City Council advances bill to make Philly’s Eviction Diversion Program permanent

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Mercedes Peterson thought things were under control.

After losing her job last summer, she used her unemployment checks to cover her monthly rent in Southwest Philadelphia. A few months later, she found a new position and was seemingly back on stable financial ground.

But shortly after she started working again, Peterson said she became “seriously ill.”

She went on to spend the next month in and out of the hospital and lost her job as a result.

She fell behind on rent, leading her landlord to send her an eviction notice.

“Thinking I would be put in the streets didn’t help my blood pressure,” Peterson said during a City Council hearing on Wednesday.

She said she was able to stay in her place thanks to the city’s mandatory Eviction Diversion Program, which requires landlords to try to resolve disputes with tenants outside of court.