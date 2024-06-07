Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Over the next two days, the 3200 block of West Huntingdon Street will buzz with activity as professional contractors and volunteers converge to repair eight homes.

The free renovations are courtesy of Rebuilding Together Philadelphia, a nonprofit that revitalizes more than 100 homes each year, mainly with the help of private donations. The eight rowhomes on West Huntingdon were chosen by Strawberry Mansion CDC, the project’s community partner.

The work is part of a broader effort in the neighborhood that includes a total of 40 homes. It comes at a time when Strawberry Mansion is seeing increasing interest from private real estate developers, a trend raising concerns among residents in the historically Black neighborhood.

“Not all of our neighborhoods are experiencing the same kind of development pressure that Strawberry Mansion is. But we always are there to try to preserve the homeownership, and the home equity and social mobility that comes with homeownership,” said Stefanie Seldin, president and CEO of Rebuilding Together.