Black mortgage applicants in Philadelphia were nearly three times more likely to be denied by lenders than white applicants in 2020, according to a new analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

Researchers say the disparity helps explain a longstanding and widening homeownership gap between Black and white Philadelphians over the last 30 years, as well as the need for solutions aimed at curbing the decline.

“It has a huge impact on the Philadelphia economy,” said Theresa Y. Singleton, one of the report’s authors and a senior vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. “Homeowners bring taxation and they bring consumption.”

Released Monday, the report posits that Black mortgage applicants have likely struggled with lenders the most because of limited credit histories, low credit scores, and what experts refer to as high debt-to-income ratios.