The process of choosing a neighborhood and then implementing the repairs takes about six months. Rebuilding Together Philadelphia selects a community partner to do the recruiting for eligible homeowners and choose a block. In this case, ACHIEVEability, a social services program specializing in housing for low-income, single-parent, and homeless families, teamed up with the organization. Then Rebuilding Together staff evaluates the homes and comes to agreements with the homeowners. When that is done, subcontractors are lined up for the more specialized work. The last step is the “block build,” which is when the volunteers do their work.

Seldin said the pandemic only intensified the need for revitalization work like this.

“When everyone was forced to stay at home, you really realize how important it is to have a safe and healthy home,” Seldin said. “If you don’t have running water, how can you wash your hands during a pandemic? If you have no heat and you can’t go anywhere else, what are you going to do? Housing really has been proven during the pandemic to be health care.”

Imani Hamilton, from North Philadelphia, has been a volunteer with Rebuilding Together Philadelphia for about a decade. She said she enjoys the work because of how personal it is.

“You get to work and see directly who’s being impacted,” Hamilton said. “Not only are you helping to beautify the bathroom, paint, or lay floors down, but you’re actually working alongside the homeowners.”

At Spradley’s house Friday, at least seven volunteers were at work. She had a smile on her face the entire time, watching the repairs she’s needed for so long become a reality.

At one point, she looked across the street and saw volunteers go into her neighbor’s house. She stopped in the doorway a bit, to gaze at her block.

“I’m just glad that it’s able to be done,” Spradley said. “I’m glad for my neighbors who needed things done and were able to get it done because they were neglected or just couldn’t afford it.”