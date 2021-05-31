Kenyatta Moore, 48, a West Philadelphia native and a small landlord, owns two properties in Olney. But after ten years, he’s thinking of selling his properties in Philly and investing elsewhere.

He rents out one-bedroom apartments for $700, providing what the city would describe as “naturally occurring affordable housing.” Small landlords are the most common providers of this — affordable housing that is not subsidized.

There isn’t a city-wide definition of what a small landlord is, but landlords that own one or two units make up 73% of all licensed city landlords.

“I’m leaning towards leaving the city,” he said. “The smaller guys are taking a beating.”

Moore is referring to last year when the pandemic shutdowns began the catalyst for mass unemployment. Last summer, the city put in place rental protections to keep people housed during the pandemic.

Moore’s tenants struggled to pay throughout the last year and one didn’t pay at all. One of his tenants was able to get rental assistance but only for a few months and the tenant only recently got a new job. The past year has been a financial hit for Moore causing him to lose thousands of dollars and he struggled to keep up with his own bills. He doesn’t feel the city did enough to support him and the rental protections were too stringent.

“I think [the city] should have had more sensitivity towards the landlord and just kind of look at the whole situation, because every situation is not the same,” he said. “I know there are times where you may just have a bad landlord and I get it, but they should look at each situation differently.”