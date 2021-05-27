‘I come from people who put up a fight’: New construction fuels tensions on North 7th Street

Clarice Brooks, 55, a self described “old lady” has lived on 7th Street in North Philadelphia her entire life.

Her family has owned the house for 66 years. Her father raised her there, she raised her sons, and now a grandson. The block is the only home she’s ever known.

“I have love for this community,” she said. “My father fought in the war to get this house on the G.I Bill. We were a people and they were protesters…my mother marched with Cecil B. Moore for Girard College. I come from people who put up a fight. That’s my heritage.”

Lately, she’s been fighting against what she’s come to see as a nuisance developer in her neighborhood.

Brooks said she isn’t against new construction. She’s seen a wave of new development in the past seven years and it didn’t bother her much.

“Those developers were nice and they weren’t any trouble,” said Brooks, the block captain. “It wasn’t that noisy. They were very nice.”

Brooks started to have an issue around 2016, when Ofir Komerian, owner of Prestige Design and Construction, began projects on her block.

Initially, Brooks was fine with Komerian. She remembers him introducing himself and telling her that he wants to be a good neighbor. He owns 12 buildings and 48 units on the 1400 block of 7th street. At one point, Brooks reported to the police when there was an attempted break-in at one of his buildings.

But relations turned sour about a year later.

“That’s when the disrespect and rudeness came about,” Brooks said.

Now, a dispute about damage to one of her walls has stalled a contentious development project in her rapidly gentrifying neighborhood, leading Brooks to allege that Komerian doesn’t respect long-time elderly Black and Latino neighbors. According to the 2020 Census, the North Philadelphia neighborhood is 67% Black, 28% Hispanic, and 2.5% non-Hispanic white.

“I don’t like how a lot of Black and brown people are being treated…trampled over with no voice,” Brooks said. “And if you don’t know anybody, then nobody will be able to help you if you don’t know the right people to call.”

The developer disputes the characterization, pointing to the millions of dollars of upgrades he’s made to the block, and dismissing Brooks as a “cranky neighbor.”