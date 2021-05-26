SEPTA is testing a new way to help people struggling with addiction on the system

If you take SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line to Somerset Station and exit onto Kensington Avenue, you might run into someone like Kenneth Harris.

He’s an outreach specialist for Merakey, a social services agency that recently partnered with the authority to help people struggling with homelessness and addiction who take refuge in the transit system.

“I hate that somebody is stuck in that rut,” said Harris. “Active addiction is a horrible situation and I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy.”

Somerset Station sits in the heart of the city’s opioid crisis, and it’s a spot Harris seems to know well. It’s where he once sold drugs and struggled with addiction. He has since left that life behind for recovery and works to help others do the same.

“If they don’t already know me and know my story, I’m freely giving them my story,” said Harris. “And they’re seeing me standing here making a difference and doing something different. Once upon a time, I stood here and sold works. I stood here and I was the problem.”

Now Harris might be part of a solution, thanks to a new initiative from SEPTA called SCOPE, which stands for Safety, Cleaning, Ownership, Partnership, and Engagement. Ken Divers, assistant director of transportation for SEPTA, oversees the program and said the emphasis is on helping people, rather than policing them.

“It’s a plan that can fix the problem … This is a sustainable plan that has a lasting effect,” said Divers.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought a surge of people seeking respite on the SEPTA system over the past year. Some stations in particular, including Somerset, became gathering spots for what the authority calls the “vulnerable population.”

Code of conduct violations, which include blocking passageways, lying on seats or floors and sitting on steps, almost doubled in just three months from 1,989 in November 2020 to 3,291 in January 2021, SEPTA reported.

In January, loitering increased by more than 40% compared to the same month last year. And there were 2,357 well-being checks, which includes police interactions with people who are not conscious or alert. That’s more than four times the number in January 2020.

The severity of the issue was highlighted in March when SEPTA temporarily closed Somerset Station for repairs and upgrades after elevators there were damaged by urine and needles.

This was an opportunity for SEPTA to test SCOPE.