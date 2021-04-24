More than a month after closing due to deteriorating conditions, SEPTA’s Somerset Station has become a point of pride for the authority.

SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said the Market-Frankford Line station is now a model for other stations in the system.

“Somerset is our model,” said Richards. “We want all of our stations to look like Somerset.”

The general manager highlighted the station’s turnaround in a testimony at a city council hearing about the city’s efforts in Kensington.

“I don’t know if any GM has ever been able to relay that message before, but I’m telling you I’m proud to be the first,” said Richards.

In late-March the authority closed the station for two weeks after urine and syringes left elevators at the station in severe disrepair. The closure brought attention to the homelessness and drug addiction that plagues Kensington.

Outraged community members rallied against the closure, citing poor communication on SEPTA’s part. Members of local community groups banded together and demanded involvement in the reopening process, calling for transparency and a plan that would ensure the station would not fall back into the disrepair that led to its closure.

Richards and other officials obliged, offering updates and plans for the more than $1 million effort. Two weeks after its closure, SEPTA reopened Somerset with a clean station, without the usual crowds of people gathered at the station with nowhere to go.