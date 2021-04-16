SEPTA will close Allegheny Station for overnight repairs for three nights starting Friday, April 23. The closures, lasting from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., are for deep cleaning and maintenance work.

“We know that it is an inconvenience and we will impact some people and some people’s work schedules as well,” said SEPTA general manager Leslie Richards. She said the choice to do it over the weekend was to “impact the least number of people during the work schedule.”

Also, on April 23 at 8 p.m. SEPTA will shut down the elevators at the station for repairs. No date has been set on when they’ll reopen yet.

The closure would occur weeks after SEPTA reopened Somerset Station after temporarily closing the stop to fix elevators at the station after urine and needles led to severe damage. SEPTA also made a number of upgrades at the station including a deep clean, new paint, new light fixtures, and repairs to stairs.

As work wound down at Somerset, SEPTA began a similar effort at Allegheny. This time the station would remain operational.

Along with the improvement efforts comes a new plan to keep the station safe and clean. SEPTA plans to bring in an elevator attendant to prevent them from falling into disrepair again. The authority also built a police booth at Somerset for SEPTA police officers stationed at the stop.