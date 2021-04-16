Aisha Yvonne Watson, 40 and from North Philadelphia, doesn’t have an address and hasn’t for over a year.

“It’s hard to get a place in Philadelphia,” she said. “I don’t know what’s not connecting.”

Watson has struggled to get back on her feet since moving back to the city after being incarcerated and then losing her job, falling behind on rent, and receiving an eviction notice.

Since then, Watson has stayed with different family members and has begun working again. With savings from her position as a food server at a retirement home, she’s saving up to move out.

But she keeps running into one problem: No one will rent to her.

Watson said she’s lost a few hundred dollars to rental applications that were never answered. One property group did answer this past February but only to tell her she was rejected because of that filing.

To add insult to injury, her eviction case was ultimately dropped after she and the landlord went through mediation and she paid all of her back rent. That, however, doesn’t matter to the property managers rejecting her applications.

“Everybody has been denying me, most don’t tell me why,” Watson said.