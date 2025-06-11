Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

When Vanessa Latimore’s father died, she inherited a small part of his sizable real estate portfolio in Philadelphia.

The two properties in Logan needed a lot of work, but she was determined to bring them back to life. She just needed to find a lender willing to help a first-time developer.

“I wanted to extend my help towards the veterans because I know how sometimes it can be hard for them,” said Latimore, whose father was awarded the Purple Heart for his service during the Vietnam War.

Enter Jumpstart Philly, a popular training program that offers capital to aspiring real estate developers to help grow the city’s supply of affordable housing.

The citywide effort teaches industry basics, provides mentorship and offers participants acquisition and construction loans with friendly terms, all in service of removing blight from communities.

Since graduating from Jumpstart last year, Latimore has revamped one of her properties and is working with the Department of Veterans Affairs to find tenants for the duplex.

She hopes to finish renovating the second building by the end of the year, and plans to take on new projects after that.

“I came up under a lot of real estate and entrepreneurship and investing, so I feel like it’s kind of in my genes a little,” said Latimore, an engineer with the School District of Philadelphia.

Over the last decade, Jumpstart has become a pipeline for affordable housing developers, issuing more than $60 million in loans for hundreds of residential and mixed-use projects in the city.

Launched to uplift a single neighborhood, the program is now a model for community development in six states, including communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

“It’s not a get-rich-quick scheme. We take a holistic approach … and focus on reducing gentrification by building wealth locally through slow, steady growth,” said founder Ken Weinstein during a 10th anniversary celebration held Tuesday in Germantown.