Philly police plan to ask for more funds as Taser rollout falls short

Mayor Jim Kenney revealed a budget plan this week that would freeze the Philadelphia Police Department’s $727 million budget for a second year in a row –– but top brass say they already need more funding.

Philly Police spokesperson Sgt. Eric Gripp said the department would convey a request to Kenney’s office seeking more money to maintain a five-year plan to equip patrol officers with Taser stun devices. The $14 million effort was crafted last November after the high-profile killing of Walter Wallace Jr. by police last year, following a mental health crisis.

Gripp did not link the request to Kenney’s proposed budget, saying instead that the plan to equip some 4,500 patrol officers with the less-lethal devices had hit some snags.

“Currently, 2,672 officers have been issued Tasers,” he said, an increase of about 350 devices from late last year. “However, the Tasers are nearing end of life or becoming obsolete and must be replaced.”

Gripp said the devices had an operational shelf life of about five to seven years. Taser-equipped officers being reassigned from street duty and delays linked to COVID-19 had also slowed progress on training. About 3,100 officers have been trained to date.

The mayor’s proposed city budget, first unveiled on Wednesday, would keep police funding levels at $727 million while injecting additional funding for anti-violence programs, police reform and crime-solving technology. While Gripp said the department had sufficient funding in place to continue the Taser rollout through the end of this fiscal year, in June, but would need additional funding atop the $727 million to keep the rollout on schedule.

Gripp did not specify exactly how much the department would seek, but advocates for diverting police funding into community programs have already expressed dismay over Kenney’s proposed law enforcement budget.

Kris Henderson, director of the Amistad Law Project, flatly rejected any increases to the PPD’s budget on Thursday, calling instead for more funding for social programs and civilian mental health intervention.

“Our communities need care, not the threat of more violence,” they said.

The situation is a far cry from last summer, when the Kenney administration sought a funding increase for law enforcement while attempting to axe funding anti-violence programs and police oversight. Officials eventually voted to keep police spending at its current level and restore some funds that were eliminated for social programs in the final $4.9 billion budget. This year’s budget totals $5.18 billion.

This figure could rise with spiraling overtime costs, which ran a record-high tab last year amid waves of protests against police violence. It also doesn’t reflect funding increases to other elements of the justice system, like city prisons.

Gripp also indicated that efforts to provide more crisis intervention training for police and a “co-responder” model –– pairing social workers with officers –– after the Wallace incident that were initially included in the $14 million ask had since been “decoupled” from the PPD’s budget.

Under Kenney’s proposed budget, the program would be folded into $13 million for the “911 co-responder and mobile crisis units” that would be split, with $5.2 million going to the Managing Director’s Office to oversee the co-responder model, and another $8 million to the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services.

Henderson described the reshuffling as “a shell game” designed to create the appearance of flat police funding.

“Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is trying to pull the wool over our eyes,” they said. “Resources that still end up in the hands of police are police funding.”