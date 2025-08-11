Special events send fire department overtime soaring

Employees with the Philadelphia Fire Department earned more than $80 million in overtime pay in 2024. And again, three department employees surpassed $180,000 in overtime.

Fire Capt. Sean Needham, whose base salary was $117,290 in 2024, made more than $300,000 in total compensation because of $183,566.51 in overtime pay he accrued last year.

Fire department leaders would not agree to an interview, but said in a statement that the department provides fire protection and emergency medical services to citizens and visitors every hour of every day. When their members are sick or on vacation, they need to backfill with overtime. Overtime is also used for special events that happen on a consistent basis in Philadelphia.

The statement said that authorizing “capable and certified members to work additional hours allows them to continue to provide that dedicated service, no matter what.”

‘People aren’t machines’

Consistently working very long hours can take a toll on employees, experts say. That can especially be a concern for workers in high-stakes positions like police and correction officers, firefighters and paramedics.

“If you’re working that many hours, first of all, there’s no way that you’re getting eight hours a night, probably not getting seven,” said Olivia Walch, the CEO of Arascope, which helps people fix their sleep rhythms. “People aren’t machines; you can’t get off work and immediately turn off and start sleeping.”

This lack of sleep can manifest in several problems, said Walch, who also works as a researcher in the University of Michigan Department of Neurology.

“One of the things that gets impaired is their ability to know that they’re bad at what they’re doing,” she said.

Short naps can provide a temporary boost to performance, she said, but those don’t negate the long-term effects that sleep deprivation can have.

A lack of sleep can have a number of detrimental effects, including having a worse mood at work and being more likely to get sick. Walch added that sleep deprivation is also “an element of a lot of chronic diseases that really get you later in life.”

Fatigue is a concern

These problems aren’t lost on city officials.

Bethel said he is concerned about “officer wellness, their fatigue on the job and those things are critical to make sure that we have officers out there fully engaged and able to do the work effectively.”

Councilmember Jim Harrity, a former city streets department worker, said he was concerned about the overtime spent and approved after being presented the numbers.

“Why is it that they feel the need that one person has to work this many hours?” Harrity said. “I just don’t see how the fatigue doesn’t set in.”

The amount of time spent working wasn’t lost on Harrity either.

“The mental stress of actually being out on that many calls ‘cause these are medics. These are police officers. These are corrections officers,” he said. “They’re all very high stress, dangerous jobs that I believe sleep deprivation would have some consequences.”

Harrity said his staff will look over the numbers, and he may call for hearings on the issue when council resumes next month.

