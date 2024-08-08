Camden County Police to take over Woodlynne Police Department

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Camden County police will patrol Woodlynne’s streets in the borough of 2,902 residents once its police department disbands.

A severe staffing shortage is the cause of the consolidation that will happen in the coming weeks, according to Edwin Ramos, the borough’s public safety director.

In a letter to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, Ramos wrote that by October the borough “will be operating with only a total of four officers to patrol, supervise and maintain training working 12 hours a day, seven days a week, leaving the police department unsustainable to provide police services for the residents, visitors and a safety issue for the officers who remain.”