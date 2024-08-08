Camden County Police to take over Woodlynne Police Department

The Woodlynne borough police department is disbanding due to a severe staffing shortage. Camden County will take over “in the coming weeks.”

A Woodlynne Police Department cruiser is seen in the rain

The Woodlynne Police Department will be taken over by the Camden County police force. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Camden County police will patrol Woodlynne’s streets in the borough of 2,902 residents once its police department disbands.

A severe staffing shortage is the cause of the consolidation that will happen in the coming weeks, according to Edwin Ramos, the borough’s public safety director.

In a letter to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, Ramos wrote that by October the borough “will be operating with only a total of four officers to patrol, supervise and maintain training working 12 hours a day, seven days a week, leaving the police department unsustainable to provide police services for the residents, visitors and a safety issue for the officers who remain.”

The county prosecutor’s office has overseen the borough for years, according to a news release.

Camden County Police, created in 2013, has largely been confined to the City of Camden after police chiefs across the county wanted nothing to do with it.

County Police Chief Gabe Rodriguez said that starting Sept. 1, the department will be supporting Woodlynne with supplemental patrols.

“We will be consolidating the borough’s existing officers into our operation and the three officers they have in the Monmouth County Police Academy to move forward,” Rodriguez said.

