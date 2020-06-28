New Jersey officials have provided vote-by-mail drop boxes for each county ahead of the state’s primary election on July 7.

Camden County will have five drop box locations, which will be available 24 hours a day through the close of Election Day.

Gov. Phil Murphy postponed the state’s primary elections, originally slated for June 2, in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“In 2019, Camden County was ranked first in overall volume of votes cast by VBM ballots, with more residents voting via VBM than anywhere else in the state,” said County Clerk Joseph Ripa.

“Vote-by-mail is going to be even more critical amidst the current public health crisis. We encourage any resident with questions about voting by mail, how the process works, and how to complete their ballot to contact our office.”