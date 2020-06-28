Camden County officials announce drop box locations for vote-by-mail ballots
New Jersey officials have provided vote-by-mail drop boxes for each county ahead of the state’s primary election on July 7.
Camden County will have five drop box locations, which will be available 24 hours a day through the close of Election Day.
Gov. Phil Murphy postponed the state’s primary elections, originally slated for June 2, in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“In 2019, Camden County was ranked first in overall volume of votes cast by VBM ballots, with more residents voting via VBM than anywhere else in the state,” said County Clerk Joseph Ripa.
“Vote-by-mail is going to be even more critical amidst the current public health crisis. We encourage any resident with questions about voting by mail, how the process works, and how to complete their ballot to contact our office.”
The deadline for voters to apply for mail-in ballots by mail was Tuesday, June 23. Voters may still apply in person with the country clerk prior to 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Residents with questions about vote-by-mail can call 856-401-VOTE.
Camden County’s vote-by-mail drop boxes can be found at the following locations:
Audubon
Municipal Building
606 West Nicholson Road
Chesilhurst
Municipal Building
201 Grant Ave., Waterford Works
Camden
Administration Building
600 Market Street
(Former entrance for Surrogate’s Office on Market Street)
Cherry Hill
Camden County College / William G. Rohrer
1889 Marlton Pike East
(Corner of Springdale Road and Marlton Pike East/Route 70 E)
Gloucester Township
Municipal Building
1261 Chews Landing Road
Ballots can also be dropped at the:
Camden County Board of Elections
Elections and Archives Center
100 University Court
Blackwood, N.J. 08012