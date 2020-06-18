New Philly budget restores funds for affordable housing and arts as police lose $33 million

After weeks of protests, Philadelphia City Council approved a preliminary budget that includes a $33 million cutback to the police department’s budget and restoration of some funds previously cut for affordable housing, arts and culture, adult education and anti-poverty programs.

The African American Museum won a full restoration of the $350,000 allocation Mayor Jim Kenney had cut in his initial spending plan.

Council approved the proposed 2021 fiscal year plan late Wednesday night in a Zoom meeting with no public comment. The $4.9 billion package is expected to receive a vote by the full City Council within the week before going to the mayor’s desk for his signature.

“The lack of access to affordable housing, health care, living-wage jobs and healthy foods has been exposed by these crises – along with many problems. We cannot go back to that old normal,” City Council President Darrell Clarke said in a statement issued at 12:05 a.m. Thursday. “We need to create a ‘New Normal’ and address these disparities head on. I believe this budget is an important start towards doing that.”

The tentative agreement shaves tens of millions off the Philadelphia Police Department’s budget at a time when advocates are calling to defund the force in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor’s killing in Louisville, and other police violence nationwide.

The revised spending plan will move $14 million of the $33 million cut from the police budget to the Managing Director’s Office in City Hall, putting $12.3 million for crossing guards and $1.9 million for a new fleet of public safety enforcement officers under the office’s control.