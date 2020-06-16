Protesters call to divert police dollars; counter-protesters support South Philly police captain

Two groups, one message: ‘defund’ the police

Roughly 100 people gathered outside Philadelphia City Hall to protest Mayor Jim Kenney’s “immoral” budget proposal, which calls for steep cuts to a variety of city departments, including those responsible for coordinating and providing social services.

“Since Mayor Kenney has been in office, we have raised the police budget by $120 million. And the same time there’s been cuts to housing, there have been cuts to mental services, drug abuse services,” said Jamaal Henderson with ACT UP.

Henderson said the city needs to shift its budget priorities to support efforts to end homelessness, lift up the city’s arts and culture sector, and provide sanitation workers with the personal protective gear during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We can reinvest in our Black and brown communities. We can raise the public education level in Philadelphia to where it should be — not where it is,” said Henderson to applause.

The police department was in line to receive $19 million in new funding next fiscal year. Kenney abruptly scrapped that proposal in the face of public outcry and a veto-proof majority of City Council stating they were unwilling to approve an increased funding for the department.

Demonstrators gathered in front of the Octavius Catto statute among more than two-dozen black garbage bags fashioned to resemble bodies. The garbage bags symbolized both the lives lost to police brutality, including George Floyd in Minneapolis, as well as those from the African American community who have died from COVID-19.

Across the country, the respiratory virus has disproportionately killed Black residents compared to white residents.

“These are tragedies and rather than working to keep people safe, the mayor has shown his priorities are all wrong,” said Staci Moore with the Philadelphia Housing Coalition for Affordable Communities.

Less than two miles away, another group of protesters gathered at the bottom of the Art Museum steps echoed calls to “defund” the Philadelphia Police Department and invest more in the arts and human services.

Kenney’s budget proposal eliminates the Philadelphia Cultural Fund and the Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy, which administers it.

“We demand a reimagining of safety,” said Anne Ishii, executive director of the Asian Arts Initiative.