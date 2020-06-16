The Philadelphia Police Department has reassigned a South Philly police captain who came under fire for his handling of the Christopher Columbus statue demonstrations in Marconi Plaza.

The move is one of several command-level changes in the department amid the third week of protests over police accountability that followed the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

PPD Capt. Louis Campione was caught on camera arguing with a man taping the protests and drew criticism over other videos showing a group of armed neighbors assaulting protestors. Police spokesperson Sekou Kinebrew confirmed that the 43-year veteran was reassigned from command of South Philly’s 1st Police District on Monday.

Campione, who led the 1st District since 2010, was reassigned to the Standards and Accountability unit, which is charged with auditing certain department functions. His replacement is Capt. Samantha Brown, formerly of the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau, which investigates police misconduct.

Posts on social media indicated that some in the neighborhood intended to hold a rally in support of Campione on Tuesday afternoon in Marconi Plaza, where the city has erected a protective box around the Columbus statue.

Kinebrew described the reassignment as part of a larger shakeup of top PPD brass that took place Monday, but gave no particular explanation for the reshuffling.

“Command-level changes are not uncommon,” Kinebrew said. “The changes were not related to any specific event or circumstance.”

Police sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the move was predicated internally on apparent violations of a loose guideline dictating officers should not live in the same districts they patrol.

Property records show Campione owned a home within the 1st District boundaries. He is also listed on the board of the Packer Park Civic Association, a neighborhood that lies within district boundaries. Also abruptly replaced was Captain Adam Friedman, for six years the commander of Northeast Philadelphia’s 8th Police District, where he lived. His position will be filled by Lieutenant Timothy Linneman, who also once worked in Internal Affairs.

Some observers, like Henry Di Antonio from the Broad Street West Civic Association, said they were told Campione was being replaced not because of where he lived but due to “an incident in Marconi Plaza” –– referring to happenings during recent demonstrations over the Columbus statue.

Campione to videographer: ‘You’re inciting a riot’

Campione came under the spotlight on Saturday after he instructed a reporter from the left-wing nonprofit news organization Unicorn Riot to leave the scene or risk being arrested for “inciting a riot.”

We are no longer able to document the ongoing, escalating Marconi Plaza South Philadelphia vigilante incident after @PhillyPolice ordered us to leave or be arrested. We were told we no longer had the right to document this event. pic.twitter.com/U6kRm7owXl — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) June 14, 2020

In a video posted around 9 p.m., a face-masked Campione can be seen giving reporter Chris Schiano three warnings to disperse.

“Obviously, this is a volatile situation and you’re aggravating the situation,” Campione said. Schiano identified himself as a reporter, and asked the police captain to clarify that he was asking a member of the press to leave a public demonstration.

“I’m asking you to leave to quell the situation — that’s your first warning,” Campione said, noting the time.

“I’m here as a journalist,” Schiano responded.

“And you’re inciting a riot,” Campione responded.