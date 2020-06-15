Protesters continue to push for Montco Commissioner’s ouster

Protesters continue to demand Montco Commissioner’s ouster

A group of women in Montgomery County has banded together to demand the resignation of Republican County Commissioner Joseph Gale, in response to a statement he released on official county letterhead calling the Black Lives Matter movement a “domestic terrorist” group.

PA Women Rise will rally at the Montgomery County Courthouse Monday evening to call for the removal of Gale from the County Commission for continually using “hateful and divisive rhetoric, making it evident that he does not represent the people’s opinions in Montgomery County.” It comes nearly two weeks after hundreds of people rallied outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, demanding Gale’s resignation.

Outgoing state Sen. Daylin Leach has issued a memo stating his intention to introduce a bill that would form a committee to investigate Gale and determine if he was in violation of the law or county policies.

Leach, having lost the recent primary election to challenger Amanda Cappelletti, has about six months left in his term as senator.

An online petition asking Gale to resign has been signed by over 86,000 people as of Monday afternoon, and last week several Montco mayors jointly condemned Gale’s statement.