Philly pharmacies reeling, rebuilding after more than a third were looted

‘Smell of dampness and fire’

Pharmacies have been opening up at different speeds across the city, with some reopening shortly after the looting, while others continue to be boarded up and closed.

A website maintained and updated by the city listed 152 pharmacies that are currently open as of Thursday t, though a city spokesperson said the list was not comprehensive.

As of Thursday, all but one of CVS’s sixty Philadelphia locations were open, while only six of Walgreens fourteen locations in the city were open. Seventy of Rite Aid’s seventy-nine locations had re-opened by Thursday.

Brodsky said three quarters of the 125 independent city pharmacies in his association have now reopened, with only a few saying they plan to close permanently — for now, at least.

He said all of his members have insurance, but he is worried that many won’t end up recouping their loss.

“Insurance companies, of course, are really good at collecting premiums,” Brodsky said. “But when it comes to paying out stores for their losses, they are very slow. We don’t know what to expect yet about how insurance companies will handle this.”

Some patients whose pharmacies were hit hard are still having a tough time getting prescriptions filled.

Kia Cooper, a 31-year-old Kensington native who recently moved to Norristown, has been going to a Rite Aid on Allegheny Avenue for fifteen years to pick up prescriptions and seek medical advice.

As of Wednesday, that store was still closed. Cooper said she has had trouble obtaining her medication. She recently drove to another Rite Aid location in Norristown only to be told they were out of the drug, and to return in two days.

“Now I call first to see if they have it,” she said. “It’s irritating.”

Workers at Sunray Drugs on 60th street in West Philadelphia have been scrambling to transfer their patients prescriptions to other Sunray locations, or have them delivered, since the pharmacy was looted and burned May 31.

“Unfortunately, there are a good amount of people that still are not able to get their medications,” said pharmacist Nick Shaiko.

Shaiko said it’s difficult for him to go to the burned-out storefront, where he’s worked for fifteen years. He’s not sure if it will ever reopen.

“It has that smell of dampness and fire,” he said. You will never get that smell out of your nose.”

‘There is no shortage of drugs on the street.’

Agents from the Philadelphia office of the DEA have spent the last week visiting pharmacies in an attempt to gauge losses, but they are struggling to get an accurate picture.

“In some of the pharmacies … their computer systems, which keep their audits, were also stolen,” said agent Patrick Trainor. “So we have pharmacies right now who are still trying to determine what they lost.”

Trainor declined to give a quantitative estimate of how many prescription drugs were stolen, but said most of the thirty or so pharmacies he has visited post-looting had their narcotic safes broken into or taken. He said drugs used to manage substance abuse, like buprenorphine and suboxone, were a popular target.

“We are aware of the pharmacy burglaries and understand the danger associated with the drugs being distributed on the street,” said Philadelphia Police spokesperson Eric McLaurin in an email.

The looting is similar to what happened in Baltimore in 2015, following the police killing of Freddie Gray: a third of the city’s pharmacies were reportedly looted in the riots that followed.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Anthony Batts said at the time that, as a result, “there’s enough narcotics on the streets of Baltimore to keep it intoxicated for a year.” (The Baltimore Sun later pointed out that was a gross exaggeration.)

In Philadelphia, some drug policy experts were skeptical that an influx of prescription drugs into the city’s illegal drug market would have much of an effect.

“You know Philly, there is no shortage of drugs on the street,” said Leo Beletsky, a drug policy researcher and professor at Northeastern University.

Beletsky said an increase in the availability of prescription opioid drugs might even have a positive overall health effect, as it could cause people who use to switch from heroin or fentanyl, which have less predictable potency.

“That could produce a net reduction in fatal overdoses,” Beletsky said.

‘They’re going to need a blowtorch’

After more than three decades on the corner of Front and Allegheny, Nice Pharmacy owner Randal Policare said he has no plans to leave. His customers depend on him, he said.

Still, he’s nervous about being robbed again.

Looters found a way to bend a thick steel rail that served as a track for the metal slats that had protected the gate of his store, something he thought was impossible.

Now Policare plans to add another metal bar running across the gate.

“[If they come back], they’re going to need a blowtorch,” he said.