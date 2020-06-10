Before the coronavirus pandemic reached Philadelphia, the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice buzzed with activity. The lobby was so packed each weekday morning that people routinely would take escalators up a few flights just to board elevators going back down so they’d be able to get a ride to an even higher floor.

That changed on March 16, the day the Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued an emergency order temporarily halting most court operations to limit the spread of COVID-19, including preliminary hearings and jury trials.

Some Philadelphia court staffers have since returned to the Criminal Justice Center. But court officials say the 17-story building can’t go back to being a beehive, sparking ongoing discussions with the city about how to resume critical court functions without sacrificing public safety or violating state laws entitling defendants to a speedy trial.

“As we gradually try to come back into operation, we as a court have to prioritize what cases get listed first, how they get listed. Things have to be staggered. There will be longer days,” said President Judge Idee Fox during a City Council budget hearing this week.

Conducting more court operations virtually will also likely be part of the new normal for Philadelphia’s First Judicial District. The court has already purchased more than 100 cameras for its courtrooms, according to a spokesperson.