Philly DA Larry Krasner scores legal win against GOP impeachment effort

Pennsylvania state lawmakers who tried to impeach Philadelphia’s elected progressive prosecutor improperly tried to stretch that process across two different legislative sessions, the state’s highest court ruled Thursday.

The decision overturned a lower court ruling in a lawsuit brought by Larry Krasner after he was impeached by the state House in November 2022, a year after he was overwhelmingly reelected to a second term. Republican lawmakers had argued that Krasner, a Democrat, should have prosecuted some minor crimes, questioned his bail policies and how he has managed his office, and their impeachment resolution passed almost exclusively along party lines.

Krasner quickly dismissed the GOP claims as targeting his policies. A month later, the lower court issued a split ruling in the matter that rejected two of Krasner’s challenges — that the opportunity for a trial died when that legislative session ended in 2022 and that as a local official, he could not be impeached by the General Assembly