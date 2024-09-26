Philly DA Larry Krasner scores legal win against GOP impeachment effort

In its ruling, the state Supreme Court found the articles of impeachment “became null and void” when that legislative session came to a close.

Philly DA Larry Kranser

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner takes part in a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, March 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Pennsylvania state lawmakers who tried to impeach Philadelphia’s elected progressive prosecutor improperly tried to stretch that process across two different legislative sessions, the state’s highest court ruled Thursday.

The decision overturned a lower court ruling in a lawsuit brought by Larry Krasner after he was impeached by the state House in November 2022, a year after he was overwhelmingly reelected to a second term. Republican lawmakers had argued that Krasner, a Democrat, should have prosecuted some minor crimes, questioned his bail policies and how he has managed his office, and their impeachment resolution passed almost exclusively along party lines.

Krasner quickly dismissed the GOP claims as targeting his policies. A month later, the lower court issued a split ruling in the matter that rejected two of Krasner’s challenges — that the opportunity for a trial died when that legislative session ended in 2022 and that as a local official, he could not be impeached by the General Assembly

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate