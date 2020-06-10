Black Doctors Consortium wins city’s first coronavirus testing bid

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Under a blazing hot sun in the parking lot at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in Cedarbrook, Philadelphia officials announced Tuesday that the first major award for coronavirus testing will go to the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. The group started administering tests from church parking lots and street corners in majority African American neighborhoods back in April, when they had to wear hats and scarves — and gloves, of course. Without help from the city, they made it work with volunteer labor, donations and a little federal funding.

“This whole enterprise came from a life of being Black in America and having to wait,” said Ala Stanford, a Montgomery County surgeon who heads the group. “Of people telling you, ‘Be patient. Don’t worry, help is coming.’”

Stanford said that as demographic data was released and showed the virus was disproportionately infecting and killing Black Americans, she didn’t want to wait any longer. So she gathered a crew of fellow health professionals and set out to test the community.

Tuesday’s announcement represented a change in tune from a few weeks ago, when the Kenney administration expressed hesitancy to fund the group.

At the end of May, Stanford and her colleagues put in a $6.9 million bid in response to the city’s request for proposals, soliciting groups that could perform coronavirus tests. The city would dole out the funds from a large federal grant it anticipated receiving: $92 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to be spent over 2 ½ years.

But Mayor Jim Kenney came under fire from City Councilmembers when it appeared the city planned to skip over the consortium’s bid in favor of two large organizations with which it already had established relationships. That way, officials said, they could circumvent the lengthy competitive bid process required to secure new vendors and get testing underway quickly.

Health officials clarified that those two organizations, Public Health Management Corp. and Philadelphia Mental Health Care Corp., are not receiving any funds from the CDC grant to conduct testing or contract tracing. Rather, that grant is paying them to help the city hire contract tracers and handle employment and tax paperwork.

Still, it was the optics of extending contracts with large organizations before funding grassroots efforts that comprise and serve the groups hit hardest by the pandemic that riled councilmembers.

“There is never a wrong time to do the right thing,” said Councilmember Cherelle Parker, who had criticized the mayor for appearing to initially pass over the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.