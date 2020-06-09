A brief burst of help for renters

The administration is working to close a $649 million budget shortfall linked to the coronavirus shutdown. Kenney wants to cut the trust fund and other programs so he can focus on his core priorities of education, public safety and economic development, said Anne Fadullon, director of the Department of Planning and Development.

The federal government’s $26 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID fund infusion will be shared among a number of city programs. The largest chunk — $11.5 million — is going to emergency rent assistance, according to a council budget document. The city is also putting $2 million provided by the federal HOME Investment program into aid for tenants. With a combination of those funds and donations, the program is already helping 4,000 households, city officials say.

However, the recipients must show a COVID-related loss of income and they can only receive assistance for three months. In addition, the administration is at the same time canceling two new PHLRentAssist programs Kenney had planned to launch in the coming months — rental vouchers and cash grants — that would have provided $6 million in aid.

The second largest chunk of the federal funds, $3.8 million, will go to the city’s basic repairs program, which pays for roof, electrical, plumbing and structural repairs for income-eligible homeowners. A related program by two nonprofit organizations that also funds repairs will receive $500,000, slightly less than before.

Combined with $10 million in regularly scheduled federal funding, the COVID grant will give the repair program a total budget of about $14 million in the coming year, down from $25 million previously, Fadullon said. A five-year, $100-million city bond that had been helping fund the repairs program has been exhausted and is not being renewed.

As a result of the lower funding level, the basic repair program and other home improvement programs will serve an estimated 3,000 fewer households over the next 12 months, Fadullon said.

Another $2.8 million of the pandemic emergency monies will boost funding for housing counselors and lawyers working to head off evictions and foreclosures. Those programs would receive about $8.5 million total compared to $6.2 million in the current year.

While any resulting increase in that staffing will be helpful, the added funding would not add even one more counselor at each of the city’s approximately 25 housing counseling agencies, said Beth McConnell, policy director of the Philadelphia Association of Community Development Corporations.

“It could get us maybe 13 additional housing counselors, for a crisis of a scope that we have never experienced,” she said. Those staffers would “not only have to help people avoid evictions but also foreclosures at the same time, while also trying to help people become first-time homebuyers. So it’s not quite the scale of what we need.”

McConnell noted that the city has also not budgeted any money for counselors and lawyers for a new eviction diversion program that Gym and other councilmembers are trying to create. In addition, Kenney wants to sharply cut the Philadelphia Eviction Prevention Project, which provides lawyers for renters in landlord-tenant disputes. Its $2.1 million budget would be reduced by 75%.

Other CDBG COVID allocations include $1 million for emergency mortgage assistance, half a million to help homeowners resolve tangled-title issues, and $1.6 million to help eligible residents pay their utility bills. The latter represents an increase from this year’s $1.1 million budget for utility assistance.