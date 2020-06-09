We live in a city where the opportunity to create art and share culture is not equally distributed. Mayor Kenney’s budget plan to eliminate the Office of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy (OACCE) and the Philadelphia Culture Fund (PCF) would only worsen this disparity, which community leaders have worked for years to address.

Our city-run arts office is a rare public entity explicitly charged with responding to the cultural and ethnic diversity that makes up our vibrant neighborhoods. It aims to close the gap in access to cultural experiences and creative expression that can change people’s lives by funding art and culture across the city, especially in neighborhoods that don’t have the museums and culture venues seen in Center City.

Right now, it is more important than ever for the city to commit to doing all that it can for communities, organizations, and individuals — especially those in neighborhoods where access to museums, galleries, and other cultural venues is limited.

On May 27, 18 of us from the arts community gathered to testify to the City Council and ask them to reject the Mayor’s proposal.

Louis Massiah, the director of Scribe Video Center, shared the historical tradition of Philadelphia’s arts and culture institutions. “The history of accessible cultural institutions goes back to the earliest days of the city, including institutions founded by Benjamin Franklin and AME Mother Sarah Bass Allen,” Massiah said in his testimony.

“In the late 19th century we see organizations that blossomed during the Settlement movement, and today, throughout Philadelphia there are places like Taller Puertorriqueño, Asian Arts Initiative, PhilaDanco, Brandywine Print Archive, the Clef Club and Scribe, which are very much part of this tradition.”

Massiah went on to talk about the significance of these organizations for residents: “We know that one of Philadelphia’s greatest assets is the culture that emanates from the neighborhoods. Community culture is a key reason that Philadelphia is a healthy and liveable city.”