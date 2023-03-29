Philly kicks off Jazz Appreciation Month with a show of hands

The city of Philadelphia attempted to set a world record on Tuesday in LOVE Park, with the most people doing jazz hands at once.

The stunt was staged to kick off Philly Celebrates Jazz 2023, the annual, month-long series of jazz-related events in April, known as Jazz Appreciation Month. Philadelphia will stage over 100 concerts and events, including 22 free events coordinated through the city’s Office of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy.