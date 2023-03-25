Philly project for art and criminal justice to receive international award

The People’s Paper Co-op began in 2014 in North Philadelphia as an art workshop that would help people get their criminal records expunged.

It was supposed to last just five months. Now, nearly 10 years later, the initiative of the Village of Arts and Humanities is still going strong, currently helping bail women out of jail.

“We asked the question: What would a social service look like if it were designed by the people who need it the most?” said PPC co-founder Courtney Bowles. “In North Philly, the arrest rate is three times higher than the rest of the city and much higher than a lot of the country. A lot of folks have been impacted by the criminal legal system and wanted to address that.”

Bowles was speaking in the Cantor Fitzgerald Gallery of Haverford College, which is hosting “Let’s Get Free: The Transformative Art and Activism of the People’s Paper Co-op,” an exhibition about the work PPC has been doing for a decade.

On Sunday, Bowles and fellow co-founder Mark Strandquist will travel to Houston’s Rothko Chapel, to receive the Óscar Romero Award, an international award given every other year honoring people and organizations engaged in social justice activism.

The award is named after the El Salvadoran Catholic archbishop who championed the poor and was critical of El Salvador’s authoritarian government in the 1970s. In 1980, Óscar Romero was assassinated while saying mass. In 2018, Pope Francis canonized him as a saint.

“As a person who is not a believer but has been inspired by and taught by so many radical people of faith, to get the Óscar Romero award is the highest compliment,” said Strandquist. “There’s no way we could do anything without the millions of collaborators and partners and friends and family that we’ve built along the way, but it’s beyond humbling.”

Past recipients of the award include Gérman Chirinos, a land and water rights activist in Honduras; Dr. Namegabe Murhabazi of the Democratic Republic of Congo for his work negotiating the release of children conscripted as soldiers in armed militias; and Oslobođenje, a Bosnian daily newspaper.

It’s not the first time PPC has been officially honored. In 2019, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued a citation recognizing five formerly incarcerated women with the People’s Paper Co-op for their contribution to a report for the City’s Commission for Women.