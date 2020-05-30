Coronavirus update: Delco takes steps forward in forming its own health dept.

Delco takes steps to form its own health department

Delaware County Council has unanimously voted to hire a consulting firm to help create a strategic plan to form a health department by the end of 2021.

The county is the largest in Pennsylvania that does not have its own health department. According to County Council members, it’s also the biggest in the country.

The coronavirus pandemic’s hit in Delaware County reignited local conversations surrounding the need for a health department.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted how vital it is for there to be coordinated, comprehensive public health programs and policies,” said Council Vice Chair Monica Taylor. “Delaware County has already benefited from this process during the COVID-19 pandemic and will undoubtedly need it as we address its long-term impact on our community.”

Taylor — who was sworn into office in January with two other council members elected in November’s Democratic wave — said efforts to create the department were in motion before the pandemic.

Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health is currently studying Delco to evaluate the delivery of health services in the county and provide recommendations on how to enhance those services. The results of the study — which will help the county better understand the needs of its residents and identify any gaps in service — will be available in July.

At the county’s public meeting on the topic, Taylor detailed the timeline. The process is heavily regulated by the state Department of Health and is expected to take 18 to 24 months.

After the release of the Johns Hopkins study results, the county plans to host a community town hall in July or August to discuss it. That will be followed by an economic impact and feasibility study.