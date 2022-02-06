Swift yet thoughtful thinking and creative action are critical when it comes to addressing the threat presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

And in Delaware County, which recently had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the region, we’re committed to working together across the public and private sectors to keep our residents safe.

Work to set up the new county Health Department has been underway for over two years, just days after the new council members were sworn into office, however, the pandemic has highlighted just how vital it is for the county to have its own public Health Department. Our new Health Department will give us the local expertise and resources to respond to the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic and reduce our reliance on the state and neighboring counties, while using evidence to guide decision-making.

The new Health Department includes more than 65 new employees working for the COVID-19 Response Division and Public Health Policy and Strategy Division to help facilitate testing, contact tracing, vaccinations, and to provide guidance to residents, schools, local governments, and businesses.