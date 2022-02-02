Philly COVID cases continue to drop, but ‘we’re not out of the woods yet’

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia is seeing a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 cases, but city health officials warn residents they should not expect an easing of restrictions anytime soon.

The daily COVID case count is down to about 550 cases a day, half of what it was last week, according to Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. And although that’s an improvement, she added, “We’re not out of the woods yet.”

Vaccinations are continuing in the city, with about 95% of adults with at least one vaccine dose, 89% of those over 12, and 46% of children from 5 to 11 having at least one shot.