Philadelphia’s four collar counties have joined forces to buy renewable energy to power its government buildings and operations.

The Sustainable Energy Partnership of Southeastern Pennsylvania (SEPSA), composed of Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties, awarded a five-year contract to WGL Energy to manage the purchase of renewable energy sources.

The combined purchasing power of the four counties — whose operations together use more than 89 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually — is also an advantage, officials said.

“This is going to give us a lot of flexibility to look at renewables,” said Dean Dortone, Montgomery County’s chief financial officer. Dortone said it is expanding its options, which could include developing a solar field or wind farm. A solar field in Adams County, developed by Philadelphia and recently hooked up to the grid helps provide about 30% renewable energy to municipal buildings.

SEPSA was established in 2020 so the counties could work together with the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission to purchase wholesale energy and access renewable energy options.