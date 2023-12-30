This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

A 230,000-panel solar field in rural Adams County will soon put the city of Philadelphia closer to its goal of powering all of its buildings with renewable energy by 2030.

Spanning about 700 acres, and comprising about a dozen parcels in Straban Township near Gettysburg, the 80-megawatt solar field will provide city-owned buildings with 70 watts of renewable energy, or between 23% to 25% of its electricity needs.

Mayor Jim Kenney initiated the project back in 2018, but it was delayed by the pandemic, which brought work stoppages and supply chain issues. At the time, the officials negotiated a power purchase agreement that locked in a price of $44.50 per megawatt, which is about 15% lower than current electricity rates paid by the city.

“We had a lot of struggles with this project because of the timing, and so it’s exciting to now have this project come online and bring us closer to our goals,” said Dominic McGraw, deputy director of energy services and operations for the city’s Office of Sustainability.