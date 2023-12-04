Who from the Philadelphia area attends the conference?

The City of Philadelphia is not sending anyone to the COP, but it is a member of several organizations that do attend and advocate for the needs of cities including Bloomberg’s C40 group. As a member, Philadelphia has committed to using 100% renewable energy by 2030 and net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Members of non-governmental organizations and academic researchers often attend the COP to advocate for cutting carbon emissions, sharing their research on solutions, and learning what others are doing. For example, The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University typically send delegations to the COP.

What have these talks yielded in the past?

Some COPs have been more successful than others in moving the needle toward global cooperation in cutting greenhouse gas emissions. The Paris Accords, forged at the COP in 2015, is considered landmark since that is where the parties agreed to cut emissions enough to prevent average global temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, above pre-industrial levels. That goal is now 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit given consensus that 2 degrees Celsius would be catastrophic.

A recent report from the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), says carbon emissions need to be cut by 8% each year up until 2034 to have even a 50% chance of staying below 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature rise. The pledges made at the 2015 COP would not meet that requirement.

The U.N. also reports that 2023 will be the warmest on record so far, with average temperatures at the end of October having risen 1.4 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial levels.

This year is called the “global stocktake”, which focuses on measuring and evaluating the adequacy of the goals of the Paris Accords, and how countries are meeting them. It will also build off the agreement made last year in Egypt regarding climate finance, often referred to as “loss and damage,” where poorer nations that have not contributed nearly as much to increased emissions, deserve payment from the richer countries that have.

So far, there is no commitment to ban, or even phase out the use of fossil fuels.

Do cities or local governments play a role?

For the first time, the climate talks include a focus on cities and the importance of local governments in reducing emissions and helping residents handle the impacts of climate change. The Local Action Climate Summit is co-sponsored by Bloomberg Philanthropies. On December 6, there will also be an Urban Ministerial Committee meeting.

How is climate change already impacting our region?

Climate scientists have been warning for decades that our region will become hotter and wetter. Those predictions have already begun to play out in more destructive rain events, flooding, and heatwaves.