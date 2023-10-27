This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has a new environmental justice policy.

It encourages staff to prioritize Pennsylvania communities that bear a disproportionate share of pollution and health problems when inspecting facilities and enforcing permits.

The policy revision, which went into effect last month but is still up for public comment through the end of November, was met with tough love from advocates who gathered at a public hearing in Philadelphia Thursday.

“We’re pleased with the significant revisions that have been made,” said Pamela Darville, who helps lead the activists group POWER Interfaith’s climate justice and jobs team. “[But] right now it serves as a policy guide, and there are suggestions … that a facility should adhere to — but they are only suggestions.”

Pennsylvania’s original environmental justice policy went into effect in 2004. It gave residents of “environmental justice areas” — defined as places where at least 30% of residents were people of color and/or 20% earned below the federal poverty line — extra information and engagement opportunities during the permitting process for facilities that would impact public health or the environment, such as industrial wastewater treatment plants, landfills, or mining operations.

The new policy, which officials shaped over a multi-year process of public engagement, provides for more than just enhanced public participation in the permitting process. It encourages DEP staff to prioritize environmental justice communities when inspecting facilities, enforcing rules, and distributing grant money. DEP officials have said the new policy means they could even seek higher fines for violations within environmental justice communities.