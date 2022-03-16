It’s your last chance to comment on the state’s policy for engagement with residents of poor communities and communities of color that face disproportionate environmental hazards.

Officials with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) released a final draft revision of the state Environmental Justice Public Participation Policy Friday.

“We’re looking to sort of build on and expand from that policy from critiques we’ve heard,” said Justin Dula, acting director of the state’s Office of Environmental Justice.

“Back in 2004, Pennsylvania was leading the way and was fairly early in having a policy around environmental justice,” Dula said. “But some other states have surpassed us since then. So we’re looking to again be on the forefront with this policy.”

The draft revision significantly broadens the existing policy, which dates back to 2004 and provides residents of so-called “environmental justice areas” extra information and engagement opportunities during the permitting process for projects in their neighborhoods — like landfills, industrial wastewater facilities or mining operations — that will impact the environment or public health. The changes were developed through outreach meetings over the past several years, with the goal of incorporating residents’ views into more aspects of DEP work and providing tangible benefits to communities.

“We’ve definitely heard feedback and frustration around the fact that it was only focused on the public participation aspect of things and only in the permitting process, when communities are facing issues and concerns … on other items that the Department of Environmental Protection enforces,” Dula said.