The largest graduating class in Delaware State University got their diplomas in ceremonies at the Dover campus Friday. For the graduates, the day marks the culmination of years of hard work and dedication — a moment they’ve long awaited, walking proudly across the stage draped in stoles to accept their diplomas.

The graduates heard from Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the first time a sitting head of government delivered a commencement address at DSU.

Holness warmly greeted the students at the ceremony for graduate students by speaking in Patois, translating to “Hello” or “What’s going on?”

“Wah gwaan, wah gwaan DSU,” he began his speech. “Hundreds of Jamaican students are accessing post-graduate studies through Delaware State University. And as you have just heard, 38 students are now a part of this 2024 graduating cohort.”

Amid the pandemic in the fall of 2020, DSU launched an educational collaboration to allow Jamaican students to pursue higher education through the Caribbean Ed.D. program. These students attend classes asynchronously from Jamaica and can choose from various disciplines offered through the university’s associates program, including biological science, psychology, social work, and liberal studies.