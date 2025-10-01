‘Unfounded’ bomb threats at multiple Delaware universities result in evacuations, cancellations
The University of Delaware and Delaware State University evacuated buildings Tuesday following reports of safety threats.
The University of Delaware and Delaware State University went under lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a series of reported bomb threats.
On Tuesday morning, the University of Delaware received a report about an explosive device in a building on the Newark campus. Police evacuated multiple buildings and called in support from other law enforcement agencies in the area, the university stated in a press release.
“The result of the investigation rendered the report to be unfounded,” the university said in the release. “During its investigation, UD Police learned that multiple institutions regionally and nationally received similar reports of potential safety threats.”
According to 6abc, Gore Hall, Sharp Lab and Mitchell Hall were evacuated. Normal activities resumed afterward.
Delaware State University in Dover also received a threat just before 11 a.m. In a social media post, the university announced it had canceled classes for the remainder of the day.
“Employees are sent home, except essential staff, as police and law enforcement investigate,” the HBCU said.
Delaware State University did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Multiple threats were reported nationwide, affecting Towson and Morgan State universities in Maryland, as well as Prairie View A&M and Lone Star College-University Park in Texas.
Last month, Villanova University dealt with an active shooter report that was later deemed a “cruel hoax.” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro called the situation a “cruel swatting incident” and said he directed state police to investigate it thoroughly. The university received another false active shooter call days later.
