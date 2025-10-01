What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The University of Delaware and Delaware State University went under lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a series of reported bomb threats.

On Tuesday morning, the University of Delaware received a report about an explosive device in a building on the Newark campus. Police evacuated multiple buildings and called in support from other law enforcement agencies in the area, the university stated in a press release.

“The result of the investigation rendered the report to be unfounded,” the university said in the release. “During its investigation, UD Police learned that multiple institutions regionally and nationally received similar reports of potential safety threats.”

According to 6abc, Gore Hall, Sharp Lab and Mitchell Hall were evacuated. Normal activities resumed afterward.