Villanova University receives another false active shooter call, police say

The school told students and staff to shelter in place at around 11 a.m. Sunday. This is the second false active shooter call to Villanova this week.

    • August 24, 2025
Radnor Township Police tell Action News that there was another false active shooter call made to Villanova University.

Villanova University told students and staff to shelter in place at around 11 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of an active shooter.

The call came out of Austin Hall, a student residence hall.

Shortly after investigating, police cleared the scene and determined the report be false.

This is the second false active shooter call to Villanova this week.

The university did not have any immediate comment on the incident and referred all questions to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who is leading the investigation.

