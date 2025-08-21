Villanova University under shelter in place order following reports of active shooter

Reports of an active shooter are coming as the university in Radnor, Delaware County welcomes students to its campus.

Police on the scene in a parking lot

Police responding to reports of an active shooter on the campus of Villanova University, August 21, 2025. (6abc)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Radnor Township police are responding to the scene and the department has asked all nearby residents and students to shelter in place.

In a security alert, the university asked students to stay clear of the Law School of Scarpa Hall and to lock and barricade doors.

Reports of the shooting come as the university is holding Opening Day, with its Opening Mass being scheduled to conclude at 5:15 p.m. and the Family Picnic to end at 6:15.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

This is a developing story.

Never miss a moment with the WHYY Listen App!

Play, pause, and rewind the live radio stream, access on-demand audio features, and dive into podcasts from both local and national sources.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate